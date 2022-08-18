Summit Financial LLC Purchases 6,297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

