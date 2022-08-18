StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $4.51 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.