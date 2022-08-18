StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
