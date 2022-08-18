Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

