Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,695. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

