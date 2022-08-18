Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

