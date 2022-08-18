Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

