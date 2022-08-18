Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

