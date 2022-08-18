REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

