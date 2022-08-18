Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,370,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

