Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Saia worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Saia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $232.67 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

