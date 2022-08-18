Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

FDS stock opened at $452.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.50.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

