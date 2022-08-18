Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 109,369 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $16,431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

