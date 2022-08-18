Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Gentex by 1,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Gentex by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,631,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 861,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,090,000 after purchasing an additional 754,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

