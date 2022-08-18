Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $39,146,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.23 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

