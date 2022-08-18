Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 322,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

