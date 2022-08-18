Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $23,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.