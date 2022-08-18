Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.19.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

