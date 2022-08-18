Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of ITT worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITT opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

