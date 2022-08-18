Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

