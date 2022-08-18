Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

