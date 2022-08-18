Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

