Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

