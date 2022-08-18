Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Trading Up 16.3 %

PRTY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

