Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.5 %

PAM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.