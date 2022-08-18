Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,219 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

