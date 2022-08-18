Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

