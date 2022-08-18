MAI Capital Management Sells 477 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GE opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.