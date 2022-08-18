MAI Capital Management Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

