Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.50.

Shares of TECH opened at $362.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

