Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.04 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $104.99 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

