Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,292 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,070,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

