LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

