Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
LEJU stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.