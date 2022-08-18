Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

