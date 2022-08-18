International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
