Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,583.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

