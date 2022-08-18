Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.27.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.