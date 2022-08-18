Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 214,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 287,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. The company has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

