Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.36.
Globus Medical Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:GMED opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
