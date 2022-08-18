Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 643.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

