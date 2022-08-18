Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.5 %

ET stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.