Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

