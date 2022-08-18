Evoke Wealth LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1,628.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

