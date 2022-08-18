Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

