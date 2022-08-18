Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 125 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Down 6.2 %

Twilio stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $844,650. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.