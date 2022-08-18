Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $327.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

