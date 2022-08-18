CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile



CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Stories

