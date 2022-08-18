CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
NYSE CORR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.