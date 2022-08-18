CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Stories

