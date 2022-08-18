Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

