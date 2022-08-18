China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
