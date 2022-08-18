China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

