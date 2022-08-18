Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

