Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17.
About Cheetah Mobile
